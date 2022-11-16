JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Seven fire departments responded to a house fire on the 400 block of Woodmont Road in Upper Yoder Township shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire was contained to the garage and “quickly knocked down, which prevented any spread to the other parts of the house,” according to Timothy Reitz, Upper Yoder Township fire chief. Reitz said other areas of the structure received smoke and “minor water damage.”
Reitz said the fire was accidental. No injuries were reported.
