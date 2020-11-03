SOMERSET – Two people escaped injury when their home caught fire Tuesday at Cherry Lane Estates Mobile Home Park in Somerset Borough, authorities said.
Fire broke out at 1:32 a.m. at a mobile home in the 100 block of Donald Lane.
Somerset police cleared neighbors away from the scene as multiple fire companies doused the blaze. Two dogs perished in the fire.
A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause, Somerset police Chief Randy Cox said. Cox expressed confidence that the fire is not related to a string of arsons that have plagued the mobile home park in recent years.
