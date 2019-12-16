Nine fire departments from three counties responded to the scene of a fire at a Reade Township general store Sunday – extinguishing the blaze before it spread throughout the building.
According to Cambria County 911 officials, the fire was reported shortly before midnight at the Fallentimber Country Store.
Read Township, with assistance from eight other crews, battled flames visible on the roof.
Ashville, Patton and Cresson fire departments responded, in addition to Coalport, Irvona, Ramey and Houtzdale in Clearfield County and Bellwood in Blair County, Cambria County 911 officials reported in a release to media.
Ashville Volunteer Fire Company reported that crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire at the scene.
No injuries were reported, a 911 supervisor said.
