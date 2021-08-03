Steel Street House Fire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that destroyed an unoccupied house Tuesday on Steel Street in Old Conemaugh Borough.

Fire broke out at 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Steel Street, sending firefighters from surrounding communities.

The two-story structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived, Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said.

The tenants of the rental property had moved out recently, Statler said.

A fire marshal was called in to find the cause. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Richland Township and West Hills responded, along with 7th Ward EMS, West End Ambulance and a Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center DART medic.

City police also were on scene.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

