JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that destroyed an unoccupied house Tuesday on Steel Street in Old Conemaugh Borough.
Fire broke out at 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Steel Street, sending firefighters from surrounding communities.
The two-story structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived, Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said.
The tenants of the rental property had moved out recently, Statler said.
A fire marshal was called in to find the cause. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Richland Township and West Hills responded, along with 7th Ward EMS, West End Ambulance and a Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center DART medic.
City police also were on scene.
