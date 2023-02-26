Attic fire

An attic fire destroyed the upper level of a home on the 100 block of Third Street in East Conemaugh on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fire gutted the attic of a two-story house on Sunday on the 100 block of Third Street in East Conemaugh Borough.

Crews from Conemaugh Independence, East Taylor Township, Franklin, Cover Hill, Johnstown and Nanty Glo fire companies responded to the fire, which started around 11 a.m, according to Cambria County 911.

It took firefighters close to two hours before the scene was cleared at 12:55 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and everyone inside got out safely.

The fire marshal responded to the scene.

