Local firefighters say they are embracing the future.
They changed the name of the Volunteer Firemen’s Association of Cambria County and Vicinity.
The new name is Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association.
“We wanted a fresh outlook for the association and update the name to be politically correct,” said Paul Kundrod, association treasurer and St. Michael fire chief.
When the association began in 1921, it was all-volunteer and there were no women. Times have changed.
The professional Johnstown Fire Department is now a member. And many women now serve beside their male colleagues protecting people and properties from fire.
The organization also is taking a regional approach – across five counties. They are Cambria, Blair, Clearfield, Indiana and Somerset.
“We wanted to make our name more 2020-ish,” Kundrod said.
The 2020 weeklong convention to be hosted by Conemaugh Volunteer Fire Company was canceled in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event raised money and fostered camaraderie among hundreds of firefighters.
“Everyone was disappointed,” said Nick Wuckovich, chairman of the association’s centennial committee.
“Obviously, public safety is a big concern,” he said. “Nobody wants to spread the virus.”
However, the association will hold a day-long convention for delegates on Aug. 22 at the Conemaugh Volunteer Fire Company.
Kundrod said it will be a low-key event with breakfast, an awards ceremony, the installment of officers and a memorial service at East Conemaugh Memorial Park.
Events being planned for next year’s 100th anniversary include a June picnic, October banquet and film presentation highlighting the association’s past presidents and the Cambria County Fire School, now called the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Training Academy, Kundrod said.
