JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 50 fire and emergency medical services departments in Cambria County recently received their annual funding through the Office of State Fire Commissioner’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.
West Hills Regional Fire Department and Portage Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 each received $28,273.86, the highest total given locally, followed by Scalp Level & Paint Borough Volunteer Fire Co.’s $27,273.86.
Allocations of $15,000 apiece went to Adams Township Volunteer Fire Co. St. Michael No. 2, Ashville Volunteer Fire Co., City of Johnstown Fire Department, Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Co., Dauntless Fire Co., Gallitzin Fire Co. No. 1, Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Co., Hastings Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, Hope Fire Co., Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Co., Middle Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Co., Nanty Glo Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, Oakland Volunteer Fire Co., Patton Fire Company No. 1, Southmont Volunteer Fire Co., Spangler Volunteer Fire Co. and Richland Township Volunteer Fire Association.
“It’s a pretty routine thing that comes through this time every year,” Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler said. “It’s a given, fortunately.”
Funding is available to all of the state’s fire companies, EMS departments and volunteer rescue squads that fill out the necessary paperwork.
Money can be used for facilities, equipment, debt reduction, training, recruitment and cost-saving initiatives.
“We need to do all we can – and then some – to back our volunteer fire companies and emergency medical services providers,” said state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, a former police chief and volunteer fireman who described the grants as being “essential to maintaining public safety.”
Statler said Johnstown’s grant will supplement the money already in the department’s budget.
“What I can do with that stuff is purchase equipment to replace stuff that is outdated, that needs replaced,” Statler said.
JFD already has plans in place for its funding.
“This year’s $15,000 is kind of going toward the new fire truck we have ordered that will be delivered at the end of the year,” Statler said. “I’m able to buy the big majority of the loose equipment I need for it, so some of our firefighting tools and stuff like that.”
Johnstown has a professional fire department that is paid for through the city’s budget, but other fire departments are volunteer units that need to raise funds to operate.
“You can only fundraise so much,” Jackson Township fire Chief Scott Emerson said. “Knowing that you can get these grants, and this money that’s out there and the assistance, it’s a huge help. We may not be able to get certain equipment if we don’t get that money. With the way the economy is right now, everything is tight for everyone. To keep asking people for fundraisers, donations, things like that, it’s a very difficult time.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.