VINTONDALE – Three people, including two firefighters, were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a fire destroyed a two-story Vintondale home, authorities said.
Fire broke out in the 100 block of Fifth Street at 10:20 a.m., sending six fire companies and four EMS units to the scene.
"It was roaring pretty good when we got there," Vintondale fire Chief Rob Garver said.
It's believed the cause was an electrical problem that started in the rear of the house, where a man and his wife who are both in there 80s live.
The top of a propane tank blew off and flames were shooting out. The homeowner tried dousing the flames with a garden hose, he said.
The man's wife was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Two firefighters from Nanty Glo suffered minor injures and were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where they were treated and later released, Garver said.
The house is a total loss. A state police fire marshal was notified.
Fire crews from Vintondale, Nanty Glo, Colver, Dauntless and West Taylor and Jackson townships responded. EMS units from Blacklick Valley, Conemaugh Valley, Ebensburg and Jackson Township also responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.