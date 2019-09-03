CAIRNBROOK – A Shade Township home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday just moments after the homeowners left to buy a sump pump for the basement, authorities said.
Fire broke out at 11:20 a.m. at a two-story home on Fourth Street, sending multiple fire companies to the scene.
The homeowner, William Ulderich, said he was remodeling the home to rent out the property.
"We were pumping our basement out," he said, watching firefighters scramble to douse the flames.
"The sump pump burned out so we left to a get another sump pump," Ulderich said. "We were on Scalp Avenue heading to the store when we got a call from my father-in-law. He had his scanner on and heard it. Then we called 911 and they told us it was our house."
No one was inside and the house was covered by insurance, he said.
Central City deputy fire Chief Don Beltz said he drove by and spotted the flames.
"There was heavy fire involvement on the first floor," he said. "I proceeded to the station to drive one of our trucks," he said. "The first engine reported fully involved. It was upgraded to a second alarm for manpower."
A state police fire marshal was called to the scene to determine what started the blaze.
Fire companies from Scalp Level, Windber, Stoystown, Hooversville, Jerome, Boswell and Friedens also responded. Northern and Somerset EMS were also at the fire scene.
