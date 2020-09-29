A fire destroyed a trailer in East Taylor Township on Tuesday.
What started as a controlled burn quickly spread, destroying an abandoned trailer, East Taylor fire Chief Tom Buchan said.
“They were in the process of demolishing the trailer and were burning off some of the debris when it spread,” he said.
A police officer spotted the smoke at 11:25 a.m. in the 100 block of Vineyard Street and called firefighters, who put out the fire. Firefighters from Jackson Township and East Conemaugh and Franklin boroughs were also on scene along with Conemaugh Valley EMS. East Taylor and Johnstown police also responded.
No injuries were reported.
