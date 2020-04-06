A storage shed and sport utility vehicle were destroyed by flames on a Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, farm, but a home sitting just 10 feet away was spared Monday.
Don Hochstein said he sprayed his home down with water to keep it from catching before crews arrived, crediting Conemaugh Township firefighters their skillful response.
“I thought I was going to lose it,” he said of his one-story home.
Conemaugh Township assistant fire Chief Doug Croyle said a leaf fire was apparently to blame.
Crews had to run lines more than 500 feet from Somerset Pike across Bens Creek and down Hochstein’s dirt road to attack the fire. No injuries were reported.
Conemaugh Township was assisted by Jerome, Boswell, Scalp Level, Upper Yoder and Riverside.
