A Jackson Township house was so badly damaged by fire on Monday morning that investigators will probably not be able to determine what caused the blaze to break out, according to the township’s fire chief.
Chief Barry Emerson said on Monday afternoon that the one-story house, located in the 3100 block of Benshoff Hill Road, was already “fully involved” when the first crews arrived at the scene at around 5 a.m., with flames shooting through its roof. The house is a “total loss,” he said.
Nobody was home when the fire started, and the house was set some distance back from the road, so the fire burned for some time before it was noticed, according to Emerson, who said he was told by a state police fire marshal that the fire’s cause will likely remain undetermined because of the amount of damage.
Firefighters from Jackson Township, East Taylor Township, Middle Taylor Township and Nanty Glo responded to the scene of the fire, as did Jackson Township EMS personnel, according to information provided by Cambria County 911 dispatchers. No injuries were reported, according to Emerson.
