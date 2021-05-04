HOOVERSVILLE – A vacant mobile home on Stonycreek Street in Hooversville was destroyed in a fire late Monday night, according to authorities.
Dan Karashowsky, deputy fire chief, said the trailer was heavily involved when crews arrived on the scene shortly before midnight.
“It was a total loss,” Karashowsky said.
Hooversville, Stoystown, Scalp Level and Central City fire companies responded to the initial call at 11:44 p.m. Monday. The Hooversville Volunteer Fire Department went back to the location later Tuesday and quickly doused flames that had rekindled from the original fire.
The mobile home had been vacant for several months, and the owners were doing repairs and renovations, Karashowsky said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.