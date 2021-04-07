Fire destroyed a building at Century Concrete Co., a business located on the 300 block of Fike Hollow Road in Summit Township, Somerset County, on Wednesday.
“As far as we know, it was accidental,” Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Miller said. “Sounds like (the owner) was doing some cutting and it caught some stuff on fire. Until he could get a fire extinguisher on it, it was out of control. It was a cement factory. It burned up the cement hopper and a two-bay garage. In the burn area, everything was a total loss. There was another two-bay garage with other stuff in it. We did keep the fire from getting to it.”
The blaze was reported around 2 p.m.
Firefighters from Meyersdale, Salisbury, Somerset, Berlin and Rockwood responded, along with two departments from Maryland – Garrett and Grantsville.
“I just appreciate all the help we had today,” Miller said. “Guys definitely came out of the woodwork today.”
No injuries were reported.
