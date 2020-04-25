A barn, located on the former homestead of Josef Schantz, the founder of Johnstown, was destroyed by fire on Saturday.
The 120-acre property in Davidsville is home to Schantz Haus and a working farm, owned by Bill and Jeanette Hunsberger and two of their sons. Schantz, also known as Joseph Johns, moved his family to the farm that remained in his family for six generations until the 1980s.
Johns established the city that he originally called “Conemaugh Old Town” in 1800.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association President Richard Burkert said Johns considered the farm a place where “he could really get ahead” after designing the plan for Johnstown.
“In that period, the predominant occupation was agriculture,” Burkert said. “There were other jobs, but everybody was a farmer, and it’s still that way out there in northern Somerset County.”
The Hunsbergers’ farm includes a bed-and-breakfast, crops, livestock and the Johns family cemetery, which provides an “opportunity to learn Johnstown’s story, explore local history, experience life on a working farm, and much more,” as described at the house’s website.
The barn was not from Johns’ era.
Flames and black smoke could be seen from nearby Route 219.
Firefighters from 15 companies – Jerome, Conemaugh Township, Jennerstown, Boswell, Hooversville, Windber, Scalp Level, Sipesville, Shanksville, Central City, Friedens, Acosta, Stoystown, Richland and Ligonier – were called to the blaze at 687 E. Campus Ave.
They were joined by Conemaugh Township EMS and Conemaugh Township police.
The fire was reported to Somerset County Emergency Services at 4:12 p.m.
Almost all of the structure burned away with only the white block base remaining.
Nobody was transported from the site to any medical facility, according to Somerset County Emergency Services.
A cause is not yet known.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.