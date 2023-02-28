BEDFORD, Pa. – A late night, three-alarm fire damaged a block of historic buildings in downtown Bedford.
According to Bedford County 911 officials, crews were dispatched between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday to 119 S. Juliana St., but flames spread to 115 Juliana St., while a fire alarm was triggered as far away as 109 S. Juliana St.
There are four buildings on the block and it was not immediately clear how many were damaged or their severity.
But a Bedford County 911 dispatcher said an apartment building and an art gallery were involved.
There were no reports of injuries and no occupants required assistance from the American Red Cross, 911 officials said.
Located just a block from Bedford's town square, the fire lit the night sky over the borough, photographs showed.
Including Bedford, at least nine departments from as far away as Somerset assisted in the response.
Bedford police confirmed a state police fire marshal was investigating the fire Tuesday, but referred all other questions to officials with Bedford Fire Department, who were not immediately reachable for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.