A faulty flue from a wood burner is being blamed for a two-alarm fire that damaged an auto repair shop in the Moxham section of Johnstown on Monday and forced the evacuation of two neighboring apartments, authorities said.
Fire broke out at 8:53 a.m. in the 400 block of Coleman Avenue, behind the Sheetz store on Ohio Street. One person was working at the time and called 911, city fire Chief Robert Statler said.
Firefighters used axes to cut through the roof.
Tenants from two apartments were evacuated. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 damage.
No injuries were reported.
Richland and West Hills firefighters were at the scene along with West End and 7th Ward EMS.
