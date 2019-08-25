DAVIDSVILLE – Fire crews from across the area battled to keep a shed fire from spreading to a nearby two-story garage Sunday in Conemaugh Township.
The blaze was reported shortly before 2 p.m. behind a home on Pender Road and Conemaugh Township firefighters arrived on scene to see flames escaping from one side of the structure, fire Chief Rick Massimo said.
“The structure was fully involved ... and our worry was that it was impeding on the structure next door,” Massimo said.
Crews were able to move three vehicles out of the garage and focus on both structures, working to douse the shed while also hosing down one side of the neighboring two-story garage, he added.
Massimo said the garage’s vinyl siding partially melted due to the flame’s heat, but was able to avoid any other damage.
The shed was a total loss, he said.
Massimo said a lawn tractor and several other pieces of equipment were stored inside, and he estimated its loss at $15,000.
Wiring underneath an old electrical fuse box was to blame for the fire, he said.
Conemaugh Township was assisted at the scene by Jerome, West Hills, Upper Yoder, Scalp Level and Riverside departments.
