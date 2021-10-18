WINDBER, Pa. – Crews responded to a fire Sunday at the Windber Community Building on Graham Avenue.
Windber Fire Department’s rescue captain called Somerset County dispatch at 4:20 p.m. to notify them of a possible fire at the building. Two minutes later, a working fire was confirmed.
Richland, Oakland, Scalp Level and Central City fire departments and Northern EMS assisted.
The fire was knocked down by 4:28 p.m. Windber Fire Department remained on the scene until after 6 p.m.
A state police fire marshal was notified to investigate the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.