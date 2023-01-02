ASHVILLE, Pa. – Crews from at least four fire departments were battling a house fire Monday in Gallitzin Township, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The fire was reported at 2:43 p.m. on the 100 block of Rabbit Street near Route 36.
Ashville was being assisted at the scene by Gallitzin, Portage and Lilly while Cambria Alliance and Hastings EMS units were also dispatched, a 911 supervisor said.
Crews were still at the scene at the time as of 3:30 p.m. and at that point there were no indications of injuries.
