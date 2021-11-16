SOMERSET, Pa. – Even though traffic accidents are routine along U.S. Routes 30 and 219 in Somerset County, there’s always a risk that the situation at the scene could get far more serious, said Bob Turner, Boswell Volunteer Fire Department president.
Drivers are often too preoccupied to notice road flares and emergency lights, and there hasn’t been enough money available to add the bigger warning signs needed to keep firefighters safe, Turner said, especially given the fundraising difficulties caused by pandemic restrictions.
Among 77 groups across a four-county area, including 14 fire departments and ambulance companies, Boswell and Stoystown fire departments received funds on Tuesday to add warning signs, reflective vests and other accident-scene upgrades to protect their crews.
“We train our members to stay safe, but people traveling past don’t always understand what we’re trying to do,” Turner said, standing with Stoystown Chief Dave Johnson. “These funds are going to help us.”
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies distributed a total of nearly $300,000 through local funds developed to support Bedford, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties.
There was no better time to offer support, said the foundation’s Somerset County director, Lladel Lichty, given the pandemic-related challenges faced by fire departments.
“The past year has been especially hard. A lot of them need funding just to keep their doors open,” she said.
Funding was also awarded to support outdoor recreation projects, cultural efforts and the large number of people struggling to make ends meet across the area.
The Salvation Army Family Kitchen ($7,500), the Cambria County Backpack Project ($5,000) and the Somerset County Mobile Food Bank ($5,000) all received support toward helping fill hungry stomachs, while Veteran Community Initiatives was awarded $7,500 to support veterans’ families in need.
“These annual grant awards are an important part of our impact in the community,” said Mike Kane, president of the foundation. “Every dollar represents the generosity of a donor who cares for our community, and through our fall and spring grant awards, we provide ongoing support to nonprofit organizations making our region better in a multitude of ways.”
Outdoor recreation efforts in Cambria County were also supported again this year through the county’s fund. That included $5,500 for Young Peoples Community Center in Ebensburg to purchase skis and other equipment needed to start renting cross-country gear to Ghost Town Trail users. A total of $6,000 went to Stackhouse Park for its Tall Timber Bridge Project.
The Rockwood Veterans Memorial and Community Park group also received $4,500 toward park upgrades and was one of a combined 24 projects supported by the fall grant awards through Somerset County’s fund. $7,500 was awarded for Somerset County to continue developing the September 11 National Memorial Trail.
Among other projects that received support:
• Center for Metal Arts received $6,000 for plumbing upgrades inside their historic former Cambria Iron Co. building, now used as a workspace.
• Flood City Youth Fitness Academy received $6,500 to continue its youth fitness program.
• The Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County received $7,500 for interpretive signage.
• Somerset County Library got $5,000 for the fourth phase of library renovations.
Cambria County saw 22 projects funded, totaling $79,750.
Eight Bedford County projects received shares of $31,900, including $7,500 to Bedford Heritage Trust for the construction of Fort Bedford Village’s planned French and Indian War exhibit, CFA officials said. That will enable the group to tell Bedford County’s stories from that period, Heritage Trust President Jen Judd said.
“The support of the Community Foundation is invaluable in providing the means to achieve our mission,” she said.
Eleven Indiana County projects were also funded Tuesday through the foundation’s Bork Family Fund. They included $7,500 for Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company to put toward a hydraulic ladder truck, $5,000 to Indiana County Conservation District for its First Waves Indiana program and $3,000 to the Community Guidance Center for a children’s play area.
