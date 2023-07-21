Anheuser-Busch and Von’s United Beverage, in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council, are providing more than 4,700 cans of emergency drinking water to help East Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Company and Snow Shoe Fire Company, Centre County, prepare for and respond in times of crisis.
The effort is part of Anheuser-Busch’s commitment to deliver more than 2.5 million cans to volunteer fire departments across the country in support of disaster preparedness and relief efforts this year.
Now in the fifth year of the initiative, the brewer and its wholesaler partners are expanding their reach to demonstrate dedication to the communities they serve and appreciation for first responders.
