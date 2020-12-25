A fire early on Christmas Eve destroyed a Portage Township home that was being remodeled, said the chief of the Portage Volunteer Fire Company.
The fire company was dispatched at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday to 200B Golf Course Road, Portage Township, according to the Cambria County 911 media web site.
The house was unoccupied during the fire and had not been lived in during the renovation, Portage Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeremy Shuniak said.
South Fork, Summerhill, Lilly, Ashville, and Cresson volunteer fire departments assisted Portage in the two-hour long fire fight.
"It was a single-lane road, which made it difficult to get water tankers in," Shuniak said.
Pennsylvania state police are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
"It's a total loss," Shuniak said.
