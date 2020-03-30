A fire that destroyed a one-story Goucher Street home Saturday was started by a lightning strike, according to Upper Yoder Township fire Chief Tim Reitz.
The blaze began after the strike hit the side of the Upper Yoder Township house and kindled in the garage area, which is below the main level.
Reitz said the two occupants of the home, who escaped safely, said the lightning shook the entire house and not long after flames could be seen entering the living room, where they were, and spread quickly.
"It had gone into the walls and up into the attic where there were a couple different roofs put on over time and it was trapped in there," Reitz said.
Upper Yoder Township Fire Department was nearby on Sell Street clearing a flooded roadway due to thunderstorms that swept through the area when the call came in after 6 p.m.
Fire crews entered the home and started battling the flames before cutting a hole in the roof to let the heated gases escape.
Crews were then pulled from inside and a ladder truck was used to douse the fire from above.
Reitz said firefighters were sent back in and a "good majority" of the fire was knocked down at that time.
But there were still flames in the basement and up in the roof that needed addressed.
After hours of work, the other fire departments were released, but it wasn't until around 10 p.m. that the scene was cleared.
However, the night wasn't over for Upper Yoder.
The fire department was called out again after wrapping up on Goucher Street to assist with bad road conditions, downed trees and more flooding, Reitz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.