JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Woodvale man was transported to a Pittsburgh burn center early Wednesday for injuries sustained in an apartment fire, Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler said.
The man was able to escape the second-floor blaze, but sustained "serious" injuries, Statler said.
Johnstown Fire Department was dispatched to Iolite Avenue just after 3 a.m. to a three-unit brick row house to find one of its second-floor apartments in flames.
Firefighters from the Johnstown platoon went inside the residence and knocked down the fire, containing it to the second floor and an attic space that is shared by all three units.
The other two apartments were unoccupied, Statler said.
The fire is viewed as accidental.
It appears it was caused by an electrical issue inside a wall near the apartment unit's staircase, Statler said.
The injured man was conscious when crews arrived, but sustained significant burns, he said.
