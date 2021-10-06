JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was transported to a Pittsburgh burn center early Wednesday morning for treatment of significant burns he sustained in an apartment fire, Johnstown fire Chief Bob Statler said.
The man was able to escape the second-floor blaze and was conscious when firefighters arrived at the scene, but sustained “serious” injuries, Statler said.
Johnstown firefighters were dispatched to the 600 block of Iolite Avenue in the city’s Woodvale section just after 3 a.m. to find one of the second-floor apartments of a three-unit brick rowhouse in flames.
Firefighters went into the residence and knocked down the fire, containing it to the second floor and to an attic space that is shared by all three units in the building.
The other two apartments were unoccupied, Statler said.
The fire is being viewed as accidental. It appears it was caused by an electrical issue inside a wall near the apartment’s staircase, Statler said.
