Two Hornerstown fires involving three properties Tuesday were intentionally set, Johnstown Fire Chief Robert Statler said.
And now, they're being investigated as one case by city police to determine if they're a criminal matter, he said.
The incendiary fires were started on two separate back porches in the same neighborhood – one on the 300 block of McMillan Street and another on the 800 block of Oak Street that quickly spread to a duplex next door, Statler added.
The McMillan Street fire was spotted by a neighbor who quickly doused it. But firefighters from Johnstown, West Hills and Richland spent all night at the Oak Street blaze, which destroyed both homes, Statler said.
"The issue with the Oak Street properties is that they were two feet apart. The fire (at the first home) quickly spread to the other," he said.
A state police fire marshal from Westmoreland County determined that fire was started at the rear of 810 Oak Street, a home that has been vacant since earlier in the spring, if not the year prior, Statler said.
Samples have been collected from the scene and are being forwarded to a state police crime lab and Johnstown Police are investigating the incident itself to determine if an arson occurred, he added.
Neither of the Oak Street properties are occupied. The 812 Oak Street residence was already condemned prior to the fire.
