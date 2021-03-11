A frayed electrical cord is being blamed for a Thursday morning fire that destroyed a home in the Minersville section of Johnstown, authorities said.
Three people escaped in time when the fire broke out at 7:01 a.m. on the front porch of a home in the 300 block of Honan Avenue.
The accidental fire was caused by a faulty electrical cord, city fire Chief Robert Statler said.
Three neighboring homes sustained heat damage, Statler said.
City firefighters were aided by crews from Richland Township and West Hills. The Red Cross was called in to help the family.
Two Johnstown fires on Tuesday also have been ruled accidental.
Someone using oxygen while smoking caused a fire in a second-floor apartment at Connor Tower on Vine Street. The 8:28 p.m. fire sent one person to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center before being transferred to West Penn Burn Center in Pittsburgh, Statler said.
A discarded cigarette butt started a 3:52 p.m. fire at a home in the 1000 block of Bedford Street. No injuries were reported. At least one dog perished in the blaze, the fire chief said.
