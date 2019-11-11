No one was home when fire broke out in the kitchen area of an Adams Township home on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Neighbors spotted smoke at a home in the 100 block of Hollow Road at 12:44 p.m. and called 911, said Paul Kundrod, fire chief for Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company St. Michael station. Two people living there were both at work. No injuries were reported.
One of the homeowners left the house around 12:10 p.m. after making a roll in the microwave oven, Kundrod said. The owners reported having problems with the lights above the microwave, the chief said.
It took firefighters around 15 minutes to “knock down” the fire, he said. “Everything worked well.”
The home was insured.
The couple will temporarily stay with family members.
A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause.
Firefighters from South Fork, Richland and Summerhill also responded along with East Hills EMS and Forest Hills EMS.
