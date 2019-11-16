A Saturday afternoon fire in a Hornerstown home has been ruled arson.
The fire in the 200 block of Pine Street was reported just after 1 p.m. Saturday and was confined to a small area of the duplex home, Assistant Chief Randy Novosel from the Johnstown Fire Department said.
“The house was vacant,” Novosel said. “No one was living in it.”
Johnstown and Richland fire departments were activated for the fire, along with West End Ambulance and Hilltop EMS.
When crews arrived on the scene they found the blaze had begun on the first floor, Novosel said.
“It was contained to the area (of the room) where it started,” he said.
Fire officials have not identified the property owner, but Novosel said it appeared someone had been renovating the home.
There were no injuries or other issues extinguishing the blaze.
A state police fire marshal investigated and ruled the fire was intentionally set, Novosel said.
