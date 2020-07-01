Cambria County War Memorial mural

Professional artist Stacie Krupa, a Cambria County native who now lives in Florida, poses underneath her 46-by-24 mural called “Patriotic Paradise” at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after signing the finished mural.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

