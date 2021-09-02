Along with enjoying the foods, drinks and music that have been part of Johnstown’s culture for generations, folks who attend this weekend’s Cambria City Ethnic Festival will also be able to learn a little something – or maybe a lot – about their own personal family histories.
Barbara Zaborowski, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s dean of library services and special projects, and Joyce Homan, a Cambria County Library reference librarian, plan to hold the “Finding Your Roots” program in which they will help people conduct some basic genealogy searches, using tools such as ancestry.com and familysearch.org.
They can assist a wide range of people, from those with only some basic knowledge of their family to individuals who might have a large family tree identified, but are looking for information about one particular hard-to-track-down relative.
“We thought for Ethnic Fest, when everybody’s attention about their heritage is heightened, that we would actually do some live genealogy research,” Zaborowski said.
Homan said conducting family history searches can provide “comfort, and familiarity and reconnecting with their roots.”
“It’s always great to think about yourself, but I love genealogy in that it connects you to local history, it connects you to global events,” Homan said. “And, especially now, as we’re in a global society, I think it’s really powerful to be able to kind of situate your ancestors within that time frame and to see that it’s kind of like an unbroken chain of these people that came before you, who lived these events, and made you who you are, and you’re connected to them.”
Zaborowski and Homan will be on hand from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday as part of the WorldMarket@EthnicFest at Emerich Place, on Chestnut Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.
“I think it’s just a perfect addition here,” said Chad Pysher, co-owner of Stella, a promotion company that hosts the section of the Ethnic Festival at and near Emerich Place. “It makes sense. The festival should be about celebrating our ethnic heritage, and nothing fits that more than being able to give people a tool to discover that, to find it, to try to find their family story. Barb and Joyce are both experts in this in our area. Their knowledge is really unmatched in my opinion.”
WorldMarket@EthnicFest will also feature vendors Perfectly Imperfect Pizza, Rayne's Backyard BBQ, Taco Chellz, Legend’s Caribbean Grill, Life's A Treat, Marie's Nutcracker Sweet, Wreath Around the Suzie, Mockingbird Reflections, Brenda's Timeless Boutique, Roxy's Nail Boutique, Wye Knot Flower Farm, MJ Antiques and Oddities, and Pitch Posh.
The Shrine and Garden of Our Lady of Mariapocs, Brigid's Cross and Cambria City Flowers – all operated by Stella – will be open.
However, the Casimir Cultural Center will be closed because of work being done to put a painting on the grand entrance’s vaulted ceiling.
