JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Many of those involved with September’s ovarian cancer awareness campaign are already gearing up for October’s breast cancer awareness events.
They recognize connections between the two cancers that can help with an early diagnosis.
One of the connections involves inherited mutations of two cancer-fighting genes, known as the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. The mutations disable the genes’ ability to prevent malignant cells from multiplying, putting women with the BRCA mutations at greater risk for both breast and ovarian cancer.
Both men and women have the two BRCA genes, which are also linked to other cancers.
“When somebody has a mutation in one of those two genes, it is called hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome,” said Kimberly Knapp, a genetic counselor at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber’s Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center. “It increases your risk of developing breast cancer, ovarian cancer, male breast cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic and melanoma.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stress not all those with the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations will get cancer.
“About 50 out of 100 women with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation will get breast cancer by the time they turn 70 years old, compared to only seven out of 100 women in the general United States population,” the CDC website says.
“About 30 out of 100 women with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation will get ovarian cancer by the time they turn 70 years old, compared to fewer than one out of 100 women in the general U.S. population.”
Only one out of 500 women have the mutation, but those whose father or mother had the BRCA mutations have a 50% chance of having the same gene mutation.
Knapp says women should check the family history of cancer and share that information with their primary care doctors and gynecologists. If the family history is strong enough, genetic counseling and genetic testing are available through the Joyce Murtha center and area hospitals.
If the test is positive for a BRCA mutation, women can have additional screenings for high-risk patients, said Dr. Greg Whorral, a gynecologist with the Windber hospital’s GYN Associates.
It can include regular ultrasound imaging of the ovaries, a CA-125 blood test and a stepped-up schedule for mammograms.
Women can also consider prophylactic surgery to remove the ovaries and fallopian tubes, especially after childbearing years.
“By doing that, you decrease your risk of breast cancer by half because your ovaries are producing estrogen, which increases your risk of breast cancer,” Knapp said.
All women should have annual checkups and screenings by their gynecologists, she said.
The annual exam is part of a woman’s first defense against both advanced breast and advanced ovarian cancer with a clinical breast exam and a physical exam of the pelvic area, including the ovaries.
Women aged 40 to 54 should also consider annual mammograms to detect early-stage breast cancer and those 55 and older should get mammograms every two years, the American Cancer Society says.
Ovarian cancer prevention begins with being on the lookout for symptoms, Whorral said.
“There currently is no screening test for ovarian cancer,” he said “That’s why we encourage patients to make an appointment if they are having any abdominal pain symptoms or pelvic pain symptoms, as well as touch base with a clinical exam every year to monitor the ovaries.”
