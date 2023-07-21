EBENSBURG, Pa. – At 29 years old, Michael Sylvester is one of the youngest attorneys in the Cambria County Public Defender’s Office, with two years of experience locally.
“I worked as a public defender during my internship in Pittsburgh, and I knew I wanted to continue to do some criminal litigation work,” Sylvester said. “This side is something that I believed in because there’s something about the criminal system fighting against you that doesn’t sit right with me, so I just knew I had to do this.”
Sylvester said he sees young attorneys going for higher-paying jobs or spots with large firms to make big money.
He also questioned if public defenders’ offices are struggling to fill positions because of how the work is portrayed in the media and by society.
“It’s just great experience,” Sylvester, a Chambersburg native, said of being a public defender. “You get a lot of litigation experience very quickly.”
‘Had to wait in line’
Cambria County Chief Public Defender Maribeth Schaffer said her office is experiencing a shift – from more applicants than jobs, to jobs sitting vacant for months.
“It used to be everyone wanted these jobs, and we had to wait in line to get one, but we can’t get anyone to apply,” she said. “The workload is hard. It’s tough, but the salary is just not there.”
Schaffer’s office has had one full-time and one part-time position vacant for months despite advertising at law schools and through the Cambria County Bar Association.
When fully staffed, the office has 11 attorneys, including Schaffer, who said the office is also facing impending retirements and several staff members who are looking to leave the office.
Starting salaries are $53,459 for full-time public defenders and assistant district attorneys, and $27,885 for part-timers.
Schaffer said that the problem with filling the jobs is being seen statewide due to low salaries and counties not receiving subsidies from the state or federal governments.
Help with costs
A proposed bill would establish an Indigent Defense Advisory Committee and provide up to $10 million for offices such as Schaffer’s. Pennsylvania is currently the only state not providing any funding for public defenders.
Schaffer said that she sees benefits from the bill.
“It would be nice if those bills paid for training for us for death penalty cases, because that’s how I read it – the state would provide the training costs for attorneys,” she said, adding that currently only one attorney on her staff is qualified to handle death-penalty cases.
She added that if the bill provides funding for certain items such as training, it could free up other dollars for resources in the office or for higher wages.
Schaffer said work on motions and arguments and phone calls often occur outside normal hours – and with a “dwindling” list of attorneys accepting court appointments, that work has continued to fall on the public defender’s office.
“I like to think I lead by example when we’re down and pick up the slack,” Schaffer said, “but I’m going through files today to make sure all the paperwork is done and that people have been spoken to, and it’s just as hard.”
‘Post-COVID’ realities
Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III said that there are difficulties filling positions in both law firms and county offices.
According to Krumenacker, he has seen many graduates find other uses for their law degrees, such as working for businesses or going into human resources.
“So that hurts the pool,” he said. “... I think younger people like the city more than the country. Now, their issue for the rural counties is that a lot of young people ... it was an issue before, but it’s even more of an issue post-COVID – that they want to work remotely.”
Krumenacker said that remote work can pose an issue for law clerks.
“That’s very difficult to be a law clerk, because there’s much more to the relationship between the judge and law clerk than sitting at a computer,” he said. “And yet, the other thing that you run into with going remote is that we have union contracts and ... I’ve got responsibility for our 320-some people here. So, again, if you let one group go remote ... everybody wants to go remote.”
Kenneth Nicodemus, Krumenacker’s longtime law clerk, cited wages and flexibility as to why some of the clerk positions in the county were vacant for about seven months until recently being filled.
“It’s salaries, for one,” he said. “Younger attorneys don’t want to work in small towns. They want to be in big cities where there’s things to do that sound good, but they also want to do remote work.
“Even law firms have a hard time recruiting younger attorneys, if they’re not allowing them to do remote access. That’s just the way it is.”
Currently, starting salary for law clerks in Cambria County is $50,903.
‘We keep looking ...’
In Somerset County, Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said that her office currently has three full-time prosecutors, which includes Metzgar, and three part-timers.
The county’s elected district attorney is currently suspended from working and practicing law, so the office has one position that cannot be filled until that legal matter is resolved.
An assistant district attorney position has been vacant since November 2021.
“We keep looking, but I can’t think of the last time we’ve even had an application for that position. It’s probably been close to a year,” Metzgar said.
The office is holding its own in the meantime – but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t strain her staff, she said.
“On days when all of the magistrates are handling cases, it’s difficult,” she said. “That’s four bodies in those offices handling preliminary hearings.”
Commented
