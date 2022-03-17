JOHNSTOWN – Two pet-focused nonprofits are partnering in an effort to increase spaying and neutering services in the region.
And it'll start with a mobile clinic at St. Marks Episcopal Church on Locust Street, organizers with The Humane Society of Cambria County and the Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund announced.
Nardecchia has been doing similar outreach efforts for years.
But the combined goal is to increase those opportunities, bringing services to neighborhoods at a time efforts to provide quality medical care for pets, in general, is a barrier for many people, Humane Society Executive Director Jessica Vamos said Thursday.
"Right now a lot of people have fallen on hard times, making services like these harder to reach," Vamos said.
Not only are costs an issue but many veterinary clinics have multi-month backlogs, she said.
Through the nonprofit Fix'N Wag'N, Dr. Theo Nelson will bring a 30-foot long mobile medical center to perform all surgeries, administer vaccinations, and provide minor medical treatments, Vamos said.
For $75, cats can receive spay or neuter surgery, rabies and distemper vaccination, flea and tick treatment, and a nail trim, Vamos said.
Vamos said an education aspect is also part of the outreach to give area residents a better understanding of why this type of care is so crucial for pets.
She said pets and strays are both able to be brought in for care.
Extra vaccinations and treatments are available for an additional fee.
Anyone interested in utilizing the clinic must attend an upcoming sign-up date and pre-pay in full to secure a spot.
To learn about our upcoming spay and neuter clinic, including upcoming sign-up dates, visit www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com/services/community-outreach/.
