A bridge in southern Somerset County collapsed Thursday evening after it was struck by a vehicle, county officials said Friday.

Fike Bridge, which carries Bender Bridge Road over Elk Lick Creek in Summit Township just west of Meyersdale, will remain closed until further notice, according to a press release issued by the county Board of Commissioners.

Barricades and signs announcing the closure have been put up by county maintenance workers.

