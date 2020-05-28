A car parade was held Thursday, May 28, 2020, to celebrate Sophia Tuinstra’s last chemotherapy treatment at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Sophia, 16, a sophomore at Westmont Hilltop High School, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphonlastic Leukemia (BALL) in February 2018. She is the daughter of Tim and Roxanne Tuinstra, of Westmont, and the sister of Elena and Patrick Tuinstra. Sophia is a member of The Tribune-Democrat’s reader advisory committee.
Fighting back parade
