Sophia Tuinstra

A car parade was held Thursday, May 28, 2020, to celebrate Sophia Tuinstra’s last chemotherapy treatment at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Sophia, 16, a sophomore at Westmont Hilltop High School, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphonlastic Leukemia (BALL) in February 2018. She is the daughter of Tim and Roxanne Tuinstra, of Westmont, and the sister of Elena and Patrick Tuinstra. Sophia is a member of The Tribune-Democrat’s reader advisory committee.

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

