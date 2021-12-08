JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fifteen candidates have applied to become Johnstown’s next full-time city manager, a much lower number than in the past, officials said Wednesday.
For instance, 54 people applied when the position was last advertised in late 2020, a process that led to Daniel Penatzer’s hiring as acting city manager after nobody accepted the job on a full-time basis.
“It’s disappointing in some ways that there were only 15,” Penatzer said. “I think they had, like, 40 before. I don’t know how many of those will be qualified. It is certainly a lower number, but that’s kind of indicative of not only municipal management positions and the few trained managers, but employment overall. Everybody has low numbers of applications.”
The application deadline was Dec. 3.
Penatzer said he is “very familiar” with four or five of the applicants and “somewhat familiar” with a few others, also noting that “some” applicants live in the city, although he did not want to give a precise number after City Council’s regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Due to the recent passage of a voter referendum, a full-time city manager will no longer be required to live within the city. The successful applicant could be offered a salary in the $120,000 range.
Penatzer thinks “there’s a good chance they could fill this before the end of January.”
“What happens next is a review process,” Penatzer said. “It will be conducted primarily by the Act 47 team, and the solicitor and council. Their success is going to depend largely on the quality of the applications.”
Also on Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved Johnstown’s 2022 general fund budget in the amount of $14,584,000 with no tax increases.
The general fund does not include the more than $30 million the city will receive in American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief. City Hall and council are still working on plans to spend part of the ARP money to assist nonprofits, businesses, home buyers and residents wanting to remodel houses.
A parking fine in the City of Johnstown will increase from $10 to $20 sometime early next year. Council approved the change by a 7-0 vote. The ordinance technically takes effect on Jan. 1.
“In practice, until the conversions are all done, it will take some time. … It may be later in the month or until February,” Penatzer said.
