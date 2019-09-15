This festival is aimed at preserving and celebrating the county’s heritage and history.
The Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at Duman Lake Park near Belsano.
The event features an array of musical entertainment, dance, craft and food vendors, artisans, hay, pony and train rides, historical reenactments and presentations, paranormal presentations, a tribute to veterans, a car cruise-in and nonprofits groups.
Ronald Shawley, executive director and founding member of Laurel Highlands Historical Village, which hosts the festival, said last year’s inaugural festival was a huge success attracting more than 3,000 people.
“It’s a family event and an opportunity for everybody who works, plays and lives in Cambria County to showcase their heritage,” Shawley said. “There’s a lot going on throughout the weekend. People can really see what we are all about.”
Saturday will kick off at 10 a.m. with a tribute to veterans ceremony.
It will feature the Conemaugh Valley High School Blue Jay Marching Band and the Cambria Heights High School Bagpipe Drumline along with guest speakers.
Hope Fire Company and Nanty Glo Fire Department will be bringing ladder trucks that will hoist the American flag.
Altoona Car Club will sponsor an antique car cruise-in beginning at 10 a.m.
Musical entertainment will include Dead Irish Blues and Greg Faiers from noon to 3 p.m., Dan Stonerook from 3 to 4 p.m. and That Oldies Band from 4 to 7 p.m.
An authentic Civil War church service will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday.
From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. Dan Stonerook will entertain, followed by Full Kilt from 1 to 2 and 3 to 4 p.m. and Dan Stonerook and Wounded Moose from 4 to 6 p.m.
Both days will feature Civil War reenactments with camps open for public viewings.
“We’ll have 300 to 400 Civil War reenactors converging on the park doing authentic reenactments,” Shawley said.
Food vendors include Chrissy’s Concessions, The Coffee Hat, Cupcakes by Brenda, Paulette’s Ice Cream, The Phoenix Tavern, HubCaps Pizza, Hoss’s and Backwoods Kettle Corn.
Festival proceeds will benefit area veterans.
Throughout the festival, a veterans food drive will be held and attendees are asked to bring nonperishable foot items, paper products or hygiene products.
“The event is a chance to highlight everything good about Cambria County,” Shawley said. “We want people to come dressed in their ethnic or Renaissance attire and have a good time.”
Admission is free, but there will be a $2 parking fee.
For more information, visit www.lhhv.com.
