SOMERSET – Dozens of books purchased last month by visitors to a Somerset book festival were donated on Tuesday to Somerset County Jail inmates and children who are receiving Somerset County-provided social services.
More than 45 local and regional authors attended the 2019 Festival of Books in the Alleghenies, which was held along East Union Street in Somerset on Sept. 21, said Denise Weaver, an organizer of the festival. At festival organizers’ suggestion, many of those authors donated copies of their books to Somerset County libraries.
At the suggestion of Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes, organizers also asked festival patrons to consider purchasing copies of the authors’ books to be donated to the Somerset County Jail and Somerset County Children & Youth Services, Weaver said.
“We had a great response,” Weaver said. “The total had been over $500 worth of books. We received some more this morning, so I’m guessing at least $600, if not more, have been donated.”
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Somerset County Board of Commissioners, Weaver and fellow festival organizer Barbara Harrold handed over boxes full of the donated books to Doug Walters, Somerset County Children & Youth Services casework supervisor; Dennis Vought, Somerset County Jail warden; and Brian Pelesky, Somerset County Jail deputy warden.
The Festival of Books in the Alleghenies is held yearly and rotates among Somerset, Bedford and Ebensburg. Organizers say its mission is “to promote authors, celebrate reading and build community spirit while supporting literacy programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.