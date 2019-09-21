This is one tater-ific event.
The 28th annual PotatoFest will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday throughout downtown Ebensburg.
More than 200 craft and food vendors will line High, Center, Julian and West Sample streets, as well as Prave parking lot, Cambria County Memorial Park and Penn Eben Park as visitors enjoy a variety of potato foods and live entertainment.
“The PotatoFest committee and Main Street Partnership work year-round to put together a family-friendly event that has a little something for everyone,” said Danea Koss, community development director for Ebensburg Borough. “We really focus on attracting all types of people from our area and beyond.”
Dauntless Fire Station also will host its 12th annual Wine Extravagnza at its station at 209 W. Sample St.
Admission is $10 and includes a wine glass and wine tasting.
The entertainment schedule will feature a variety of acts.
At the main tent, The Evergreen will perform from 10 a.m. to noon, Miss Melanie & the Double Somethings from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Metro from 3 to 4 p.m.
At Penn Eben Park, Tree will entertain from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Full Kilt from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and The Zero Club from 3 to 5 p.m.
Memorial Park will host Walt & Jackie from 1 to 3 p.m. and Exotic Edventures Petting Zoo from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
On South Center Street, Ken & Den will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sam & Joe from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Bruce Shettig from 3 to 5 p.m.
At Kimball Park, the Classic Clowns will entertain from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The VFW lot will feature Horseshoe Cloggers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Le Dance Academie from 12:30 to 1 p.m., Wolf’s Performing Arts form 1 to 2 p.m. and Forte Dance Center from 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Returning this year will be “Adventures in Spudland,” a designed area for children, in the VFW lot.
A bounce house and slide, obstacle course and extreme dance party dome will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other activities include a Kids’ Potato Patch from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. and a Kids’ Potato Patch Mini Golf from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ebensburg Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Center St., and a Home Depot Kids’ Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot.
A free shuttle will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Admiral Peary Vo-Tech, Ebensburg Mini Mall, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Lake Rowena and Cambria County Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit www.potatofest.com.
