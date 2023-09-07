Now in its fifth year, the annual Festival of Books in the Alleghenies will again bring a slew of local and national authors to Ebensburg for readers to interact with, along with numerous other activities throughout the day-long gathering.
“This year we’re really excited about just how many authors we have,” event chairperson Hilary Hauck said. “They cover just about everything – all genres.”
The festival will be held in Veterans Park of Cambria County, 201 N. Center St., Ebensburg, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 and feature more than 50 authors, children’s activities, writing workshops hosted by the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and several food trucks.
Hauck said one of the greatest joys she gets from the event is promoting literacy, especially among children, and introducing readers to authors.
At the center of the gathering will be the main stage, where every hour on the hour a children’s story time is scheduled to occur.
Also set for the main stage is an 11 a.m. demonstration from Central Cambria High School art teacher Brian Dumm, and at 11:30 a.m., author Steven Sherrill, who wrote “The Minotaur Takes Cigarette Break,” will speak.
U.S. best selling authors Annette Dashofy and L.A. Detwiler are attending, Simplicity the Clown is scheduled to do balloon art, and Cambria Heights High School students are offering face painting while the Cambria County Library System is hosting a craft station.
Spider-Man will also be making an appearance between 1 and 3 p.m.
“There’s an awful lot of hours that go into planning and preparing for this, and it makes it all worth it when we see the caliber of authors that come along and readers come along,” Hauck said.
If the weather is bad, events will move to the Bishop Carroll Catholic High School cafeteria, 728 Benjamin Franklin Hwy.
This year’s fundraising event will be Sept. 15 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto with “Smalltime” author Russell Shorto.
Final numbers for attendance are needed by Friday.
Hauck said proceeds from this year’s festival, of which a goal of raising $6,000 was set, will benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
For more information or to get tickets, visit festivalofbooks.org or the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.