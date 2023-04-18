EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Festival of Books in the Alleghenies will be held Sept. 16 at Veteran's Memorial Park in downtown Ebensburg and Ebensburg Cambria Public Library, 225 W. Highland Ave.
Authors will be sharing stories, selling books and meeting with readers and guests.
Author applications are being accepted through April 24. People interested in participating should email authorliaison.foba@gmail.com.
Information: www.festivalofbooks.org.
