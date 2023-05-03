INDIANA, Pa. – Stephen Ferris has been named the new dean of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Eberly College of Business.
He’ll start at the school on July 1 from his position as dean of the Miller College of Business at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
Ferris has served in several leadership roles at various academic associations.
That includes terms as president of the Midwest Finance Association, Eastern Finance Association and as chair of the board of trustees for the Eastern Finance Association and is also a retired commander for the United States Navy with a specialty in logistics.
