Now that a successor has been hired, Ferndale Area Superintendent Carole Kakabar said she feels her time with the district “winding down.”
After 121/2 years in the position, she’ll be walking out the doors for the last time Dec. 31 and Johnstown resident Jeffrey Boyer will take over.
“I’ve loved my time here,” Kakabar said.
She credits that love to the “small-school feel” Ferndale has, comparing it to her alma mater, Blacklick Valley School District.
Kakabar said “people just step up” in districts such as Ferndale, and it’s hard to explain if a person hasn’t been involved in it before.
There’s also a level of connectedness that she thinks is lost in larger schools, especially between the teachers, administrators and students.
“I’ve worked with so many dedicated people, and I’m going to miss them,” Kakabar said.
Another aspect of Ferndale she’ll miss is the “children’s bright faces.”
Kakabar said bad days could easily be turned around by walking through the elementary and seeing the students’ bright eyes and excitement to be in school.
That fervor for learning is what attracted her to education in the first place.
After graduating from Blacklick Valley in 1980, Kakabar went to work in the medical field, and is a board certified medical technologist.
She continued in that pursuit for seven years at a number of hospital labs before “getting the call” to switch to education.
She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and took her first job teaching chemistry at Penn Cambria School District in 1990.
That position was followed by a teaching role at Central Cambria School District from 1991 to 1997, and while there, she earned her principal’s certificate which also came from IUP.
Similar to the call to teach, Kakabar said she felt a call to lead, which is why she wanted to be a principal and later a superintendent.
But she found it difficult to get a job in the administrative field.
Kakabar described herself as a “rare animal” being a female in the ’90s trying to land a role in high school administration.
“I had a hard time breaking in,” Kakabar said.
She credits late Ferndale board member Joe Corle for her first break as a leader.
Kakabar believes Corle pushed for her to get the assistant principal job with the district in 1997.
A year later, the high school principal job at Blacklick Valley opened and Kakabar applied – excited to go back home.
She was given the role in 1998 and stayed on with that district until 2004.
During her time with Blacklick, Kakabar also pursued her master’s degree from IUP and superintendent’s letter of eligibility from the California University of Pennsylvania.
Every move she made was for a reason, Kakabar said.
Each position she held built upon the last as she collected experience while climbing the educational ladder.
Before reaching the top, Kakabar said she felt that she needed more experience with younger students, which is why she took a job as the middle school principal for Westmont Hilltop in 2004.
Kakabar spent four years there before she began looking for a central office position, and was hired to her current position in 2008.
Kakabar said she’s always strived to take care of the whole student and positively influence their education.
The satisfaction she’s received from her career in education doesn’t match anything else she’s ever done, she said.
Although she’s enjoyed her time as a superintendent, Kakabar said with a laugh that one of the aspects she won’t miss are the 4:30 a.m. weather calls to decide if school would be in session or not.
With retirement inching closer, Kakabar expects to sleep in more, binge watch TV shows she hasn’t had time for and stay up late on a school night.
Above all else, though, Kakabar is looking forward to spending more time with her family, which was a driving force for taking this step.
Looking forward, she thinks Ferndale is in good hands with Boyer.
Kakabar got to know him a number of years ago and said at that time she considered him an “up and comer” in education.
She couldn’t quite define what “it” was Boyer has, but said back then, she considered him “very ambitious.”
The pair have been catching up recently now that Boyer will be taking over and Kakabar said he hasn’t lost that ambition and believes he’ll be a good leader.
