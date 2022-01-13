JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Adoptable animals at the Humane Society of Cambria County have been immortalized in art.
Ferndale Area High School art students, including freshmen through seniors, on Friday at the high school will present the shelter with 11 unique illustrations of some of the animals that they created on 16-by- 20-inch canvases.
“We chose the humane society because we wanted to support a local organization that encourages acts of kindness,” said Juliann Picklo, an art teacher at the high school. “In this particular class, many of my students had a connection to the shelter. They were very excited to support the humane society.”
She said some of the students have volunteered at the shelter and others have added a companion to their family when adopting from the shelter.
The humane society plans to auction off the canvases to benefit the shelter.
In creating the pieces, students chose a dog or cat available for adoption from the shelter’s website. Each student recreated the outline of that animal on their canvas and created jigsaw sections. Each section was then filled with a different pattern. To add color, students painted with watercolor and acrylic paint.
Jessica Vamos, executive director of the humane society, said that, when Picklo reached out to her in regards to the art project, she was excited about the uniqueness of the idea.
“These canvases will not only raise funds for the shelter, but raise awareness for the animals that are still available for adoption,” she said. “The artwork is truly impressive.”
For more information and details on the upcoming auction of the canvases, visit www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com.
