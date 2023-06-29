JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After leading Ferndale Area High School, Travis Robison will now serve Ferndale Area School District as the new K-12 principal – a position created at Thursday’s special school board meeting.
“I think he’ll bring a lot to the table,” Superintendent Jeffrey Boyer said. “That’s my professional opinion. He’ll do a great job there and he’s looking forward to working with the staff.”
Robison was moved into the new role during a virtual gathering that also saw Amy Mykut approved as the district’s assistant elementary principal – a new position – and Bernard V. Conway III hired as the assistant high school principal.
Boyer commended both administrators’ experience and told the board members that the new administrative configuration would be a benefit to the district.
He said that Mykut and Conway will handle the day-to-day duties while Robison will focus on curriculum, instruction, assessment and getting to know the students from a kindergarten-through-12th grade perspective.
A day earlier, Conway was also approved by the Greater Johnstown School District board as that district’s assistant middle school principal, per his request, during that group’s special board meeting on Wednesday.
Prior to Ferndale’s meeting on Thursday, Conway said that he applied for both positions and that although he’s spent much of his career at Greater Johnstown – most recently serving as that district’s middle school principal until he took a leave of absence in March – if Ferndale hired him, that’s the district he’d choose.
Conway’s children attend Ferndale, and he’s looking forward to sharing that experience with them, he said, especially the opportunity to hand them their diplomas.
Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said that the district and school board wish Conway well and that they will now be advertising his vacant position, along with a second assistant middle school principal role that was created at Wednesday’s meeting.
The Ferndale board also passed a motion to hire Sutton Barron as the new director of special education and accepted the resignation of Jessica Maxwell from that position.
The board and superintendent shared an emotional farewell with Maxwell during the Zoom meeting, complimenting her work and her dedication to the schools. Board President Susan Boyle told Maxwell that her dedication and years of work made a difference with the students and staff, while Boyer described her as “absolutely one of the best” people he’s ever worked with.
Maxwell thanked the group for their kind words and numerous opportunities when she served as director of special education.
“Ferndale will hold a special place in my heart,” she said. “Keep me updated. I want to see my special ed people continue to do great. I want to see the kids do great. I’m happy to have spent, maybe, half of my career at Ferndale.”
