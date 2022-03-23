JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With a 5-3 vote, the Ferndale Area School Board approved a 3.5-mill tax increase at Wednesday’s meeting.
This move will raise the total for the district to 93 mills and is the fifth year in a row the group has hiked taxes – by at least 3 mills each time.
“To me, there’s no wrong and right answer here,” board member Richard Pavic said. “I hate to do it to the people of the ... district, but unfortunately it is what it is.”
Pavic added that, although he doesn’t want to raise taxes, he doesn’t believe the district has a choice.
Fellow director Jason Moschgat agreed.
Members James McKendree, Patricia Wilson and Stephen Thompson voted against the increase.
“Does it make any sense to have one of the highest millage rates around when our district’s one of the lowest-income districts?” Thompson asked. “I know we need every penny that we can (get), but I’m just not a fan of consistently raising taxes because of how it compounds.”
As Thompson spoke on the issue, he stressed that the members need to compare the tax on Ferndale Area residents to the neighboring school districts.
According to the 2020-21 Cambria County tax assessment, Greater Johnstown has a rate of 48.6 mills; Westmont Hilltop, 86.2; Conemaugh Valley, 59.7; and Central Cambria, 54.2.
David Gates, district business manager, said the additional millage will create roughly $98,000 in annual revenue.
That will cost the average Ferndale taxpayer about $30 extra per year.
During discussion, the board had the choice of a 3- or 3.5-mill increase, but opted for the higher amount.
Ferndale has an annual budget of about $13 million.
Gates said he’d like to present the budget at the April meeting.
