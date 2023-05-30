Both Ferndale Area and Richland school boards have passed their proposed budgets for the upcoming term with small millage hikes that revenues from will be reinvested in the districts, officials said.
“If you do any tax increase you dedicate every dime of that to buildings and grounds,” Ferndale Superintendent Jeffrey Boyer said he requested.
His board approved a 3.5 mill increase to a rate of 96.5 during the May meeting.
Expenditures in the tentative budget are estimated to be $15.7 million and revenues $14.1 million for the 2023-24 school year.
Boyer said the board doesn’t take the decision to raise taxes lightly and asks a significant amount of questions before doing so.
His only request was to put the funds raised toward infrastructure to help update the district’s aging buildings.
Ferndale is planning work on the HVAC and electrical systems, Boyer said, along with the boilers and generators, among other necessary improvements.
He added that no one wants to raise taxes, but they have to, and although Ferndale has a steep millage rate, the property value in the district is low, which means little community-sourced funding.
Boyer said Ferndale receives most of its operating money from state and federal allocations.
At Richland, Arnold Nadonley said this is the third time in 12 years the district has raised the millage rate and is doing so to maintain the quality of programs at the institution.
Revenues for the proposed financials are estimated to be $25.9 million and expenditures at $28.1 million with a tax rate of 54.4 mills – 2.5 more than last year.
“You have to raise revenue once in awhile,” he said. “Nobody likes to do it.”
In contrast to Ferndale Area, Richland is primarily funded through local means, but is still reportedly underfunded by more than $4 million from the state.
Nadonley said that lacking financial stream is another part of the reason for the tax hike while another portion is the loss of revenue from commercial real estate appeals.
According to district information, Richland has lost an average of $365,535 per year in tax revenues as a result of appeals and this year alone commercial property taxes decreased by $111,535.
