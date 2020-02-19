A Ferndale Borough man was jailed on Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl multiple times from Dec. 15 to Jan. 4., authorities said.
Ferndale police charged Zackary Matthew Kent, 21, of the 500 block of Vickroy Avenue, with eight counts of unlawful contact with a minor, four counts of indecent assault, four counts of statutory sexual assault and one count of rape.
According to a criminal complaint, the girl told police that Kent appeared to be intoxicated during at least one of the incidents.
Kent reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting the girl, the compliant said.
Kent was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $125,000 bond.
